One male juvenile injured in shooting on MLK Jr. Avenue
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers are investigating a shooting on MLK Jr. Avenue that left one male juvenile injured.
Officers responded to a reported shooting at the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday, Nov. 9 around 6 p.m.
KPD officers said they located a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The victim was transported to UT Medical Center with serious injuries that KPD says are believed to be non-life threatening.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.
