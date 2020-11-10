One male juvenile injured in shooting on MLK Jr. Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers are investigating a shooting on MLK Jr. Avenue that left one male juvenile injured.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday, Nov. 9 around 6 p.m.

KPD officers said they located a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was transported to UT Medical Center with serious injuries that KPD says are believed to be non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.