One person hospitalized after vehicle struck a lawnmower, THP says

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said a person riding a lawnmower was hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle.

According to THP, Bernice R. Spears Jr., 56, was traveling northbound on State Route 91 when she crossed the southbound lane and left the roadway, “for no apparent reason.”

Spears then hit a utility pole and struck Che Creedon, 43, who was on a lawnmower at the time of the crash, THP said. The report stated the driver of the lawnmower was thrown a long distance before landing in the road.

Creedon was transported to Johnson City Medical Center. The extent of the victim’s injuries is not known at this time.

The report said no charges are pending against Spears, the driver of the Silverado.

