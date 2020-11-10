Advertisement

Pizza Hut adds Beyond Meat to its menu

Pizza Hut has added Beyond Meat to its menu.
Pizza Hut has added Beyond Meat to its menu.(Source: Pizza Hut via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pizza Hut has added Beyond Meat’s plant-based Italian sausage to its menu to become the first pizza chain in the U.S. to offer plant-based meat pizza.

With the pandemic forcing some meat plants to reduce operations – and some to close altogether – traditional meat has gotten more expensive.

Several quick-serve restaurant chains have unveiled plant-based meat substitutions on their menus, including Burger King.

The Impossible Whopper became wildly popular when Burger King introduced the plant-based burger last year.

At Pizza Hut, you have two options: either a cheese pizza or a veggie pizza, both topped with the plant-based sausage crumble.

Pizza Hut said the options are available for “a limited time starting November 10, 2020 while supplies last in all traditional Pizza Hut locations in the United States,” and at “select participating Pizza Hut Express locations.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 200-acre mixed-use development will serve as a gateway and “first stop” for more than 11...
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Chief to attend Sevierville groundbreaking
Ryan Helton Kuhn
Tenn. man convicted of murder in two overdose deaths
Investigators have issued a warrant for Bolden’s arrest.
KPD identifies suspect at large in East Knoxville homicide
Owner Brant Williams explained this was one of the most popular semi-automatic firearm rounds
Ammunition sales skyrocket in East Tennessee
First lady Melania Trump sits before the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at...
Jared Kushner, Melania Trump reportedly advise Trump to accept election loss

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2014 file photo, Pope Francis greets U.S. Cardinal Theodore Edgar...
Vatican faults many for McCarrick’s rise, spares Francis
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., second from right, talks with the newly...
McConnell, Schumer to lead, but Senate majority uncertain
Mitch McConnell speaks after being re-elected Senate GOP Leader.
McConnell: Certifying electoral votes not alarming
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
High court seems likely to leave to health care law in place
Vatican releases the long-awaited report into disgraced former US Cardinal Theodore McCarrick....
Vatican release report on former US Cardinal McCarrick