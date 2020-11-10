KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The holidays may look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While typical holiday activities like sitting on Santa’s lap won’t happen in most places, kids can still get their chance to connect with St. Nick.

This year Santa Claus is coming to town virtually. The City of Pigeon Forge is offering safe and convenient ways for children to enjoy Christmas.

Families can schedule a virtual visit with Santa or receive a letter from him.

All virtual visits will be conducted via Zoom. If you don’t already have Zoom installed, download it HERE after you’ve registered.

To receive a letter from Santa, Register here from Nov. 9 until Dec. 6,

