Advertisement

Santa Claus is coming to town

Families can schedule a virtual visit with Santa or receive a letter from him.
The virtual meetings are an alternative to a face-to-face sit-downs, which are limited this...
The virtual meetings are an alternative to a face-to-face sit-downs, which are limited this year because of the pandemic.(Source: Chitchatwithsanta.com, CNN)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The holidays may look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While typical holiday activities like sitting on Santa’s lap won’t happen in most places, kids can still get their chance to connect with St. Nick.

This year Santa Claus is coming to town virtually. The City of Pigeon Forge is offering safe and convenient ways for children to enjoy Christmas.

Families can schedule a virtual visit with Santa or receive a letter from him.

All virtual visits will be conducted via Zoom. If you don’t already have Zoom installed, download it HERE after you’ve registered.

To receive a letter from Santa, Register here from Nov. 9 until Dec. 6,

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 200-acre mixed-use development will serve as a gateway and “first stop” for more than 11...
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Chief to attend Sevierville groundbreaking
Ryan Helton Kuhn
Tenn. man convicted of murder in two overdose deaths
Investigators have issued a warrant for Bolden’s arrest.
KPD identifies suspect at large in East Knoxville homicide
Owner Brant Williams explained this was one of the most popular semi-automatic firearm rounds
Ammunition sales skyrocket in East Tennessee
First lady Melania Trump sits before the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at...
Jared Kushner, Melania Trump reportedly advise Trump to accept election loss

Latest News

Trail improvements have not only made the trail safer for visitors, but also for the LeConte...
Trillium Gap in the Smokies reopens after 2-year reconstruction
Physician with Knox County Health Department
COVID-19 numbers ‘trending in the wrong direction’ says Knox County Health Department
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacts to election results
Justin Easton, 35, and Jessica Miller, 23, were arrested after authorities discovered them in a...
Morristown police arrest two in poesseion of counterfeit money, stolen car