Search continues for missing Roane Co. man, reward increases

Robert Quenton McCullough's family hasn't had any contact with him since 10/07/2020.
Robert Quenton McCullough's family hasn't had any contact with him since 10/07/2020.(RCSO)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office are on the search for a missing man who was last seen in October.

According to RCSO, the family of Robert Quenton McCullough has not had any contact with him since Oct. 7.

The family increased the reward amount from $500 to $2,000 for information leading to McCullough being located.

Anyone with information is asked to call 865-717-4709.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

