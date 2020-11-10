Tennessee counties without mask requirements have higher COVID-19 death rate, Vanderbilt study says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Areas of Tennessee where mask mandates were instituted during the COVID-19 pandemic have substantially lower COVID-19 death rates compared to areas without mask requirements, according to a study by Vanderbilt Department of Health Policy researchers.

John Graves, PhD, associate professor of Health Policy and director of the Vanderbilt Center for Health Economic Modeling, led the study that found counties that adopted mask mandates early saw their death rate begin to decline by late July.

According to the study, counties that adopted mandates later saw declines in August and September. Counties who did not initiate a mask mandate continue to report rising death rates, researchers said.

“This analysis shows that strategies, including but not limited to masking while in contact with others, can have real impact on people’s lives,” John Graves, Ph.D., Director of the Center, said. “Mask mandates are associated with greater mask-wearing and other behaviors like limiting close contacts with others, and the combined impact is clear and substantial.”

The study analyzed data on COVID-19 deaths by date of death, not the date the death was reported, which researchers said can lag the actual date of death by several weeks.

Officials said due to the lag, Tennessee’s current report of COVID-19 deaths only represents an accurate picture of deaths through the first week of October.

According to researchers, many of the deaths reported daily are tied to infections that happened in September.

Based on the research released, as of Nov. 10, nearly 63 percent of the state’s residents lived in areas where a mask is required, while 37 percent lived in an area where masks were never required and eight percent live in an area where mask requirements have expired.

The Vanderbilt study revealed death rates were initially higher in the areas where maks mandates became a requirement. Death rates reportedly showed sharp declines per 100,000 population in the weeks after the mask requirements were put into place.

“Deaths are a lagging indicator, following increases in cases and then hospitalizations, so we expect any intervention such as a mask requirement to take some time to demonstrate effectiveness. Rising rates of COVID-19 are a big ship to turn, and it is important to act early enough to be effective,” Melissa McPheeters, Ph.D., MPH, research professor of Health Policy and Biomedical Informatics, said.

Researchers said, as of Nov. 5 more than 80 percent of Tennesseans reported they were wearing masks. An analysis from Carnegie Mellon University noted, however, that mask-wearing may be inconsistent, especially when around close family and personal contacts.

“Individuals may not understand the risk of exposure to friends and family and may ‘let down their guard’ in situations where they are meeting in small groups with close contacts,” the researchers concluded. “Mask ordinances demonstrate leadership by sending a clear signal that behavior must change to mitigate the spread of the virus.”

