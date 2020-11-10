Advertisement

Tennessee governor not recognizing Biden’s win just yet

He also praised how smoothly election night went in Tennessee without any long waits for results.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday said he wasn’t ready to recognize Joe Biden as the president-elect, joining a growing list of Republican leaders who say they are waiting on the outcome of various vote recounts and legal challenges.

“I think that it’s not clear yet what the outcome is and it won’t be clear until the process is seen to the end,” Lee told reporters. “I think the country should proceed with that process.”

Lee declined to answer directly when asked if he believes there has been widespread voter fraud in the presidential election. It’s a claim President Donald Trump has made without evidence, while recent court rulings have dismissed such allegations.

Instead, Lee says he would work with either the Trump or Biden administration.

"I’ve got to be focused on what’s the very best for Tennessee and that includes working with the federal administration regardless of who that is, " Lee said.

He also praised how smoothly election night went in Tennessee without any long waits for results.

Tennessee’s U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Sen.-elect Bill Hagerty — both Republicans — have encouraged people to donate to Trump’s legal fund in support of challenging mail-in voting results in a handful of states.

