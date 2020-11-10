Advertisement

Tennessee police investigating fatal drive-by shooting of boy

Ta’Shun is one of 23 child homicides this year in Memphis, police have said. No arrests have been made in eight of those deaths.
Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal drive-by shooting of a 12-year-old boy in Memphis, Tennessee.

Memphis police spokesman Louis Brownlee said Monday that no arrests have been made in the death of Ta’Shun Hardrick on Nov. 4.

The boy’s relatives said he was walking home from a corner store when he was shot. Police said a red, four-door car may have been involved in the shooting. Police are urging anyone with information on the shooting to speak up.

Ta’Shun’s youth football coach, Kevin Jones, told WREG-TV that the boy liked to hang out with friends and ride his bike in his north Memphis neighborhood.

“He was a comedian actually,” Jones said. “He was well liked by all of his teammates ... It’s just going to be a great loss to us.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

