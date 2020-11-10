Tennessee-Texas A&M game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee-Texas A&M game on Saturday, Nov. 14 has been postponed due to COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program, according to the SEC.

NEWS | The Alabama at LSU and Texas A&M at Tennessee FB games of Nov. 14 are postponed due to positive tests, contact tracing & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the LSU and A&M FB programs. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 10, 2020

According to a release from Tennessee Football, the game has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12 at Neyland Stadium.

“We appreciate Texas A&M’s communication this week,” Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said. “Our football program continued with its traditional game-week preparation as we awaited a decision on the status of Saturday’s game. We received confirmation of the game’s postponement this afternoon, and we will share pertinent updates with ticket holders via email and social media as developments occur.”

