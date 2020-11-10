Advertisement

Tennessee-Texas A&M game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

The Tennessee-Texas A&M game on Saturday, Nov. 14 has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program, according to the SEC.
Vols
Vols(Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics | Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee-Texas A&M game on Saturday, Nov. 14 has been postponed due to COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program, according to the SEC.

According to a release from Tennessee Football, the game has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12 at Neyland Stadium.

“We appreciate Texas A&M’s communication this week,” Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said. “Our football program continued with its traditional game-week preparation as we awaited a decision on the status of Saturday’s game. We received confirmation of the game’s postponement this afternoon, and we will share pertinent updates with ticket holders via email and social media as developments occur.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

