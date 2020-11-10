Advertisement

The Maker City hosts online holiday auction

There's holiday shopping ideas where you don't have to leave the couch. Just open Instagram and a homemade piece is available if you bid high enough.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -There’s holiday shopping ideas where you don’t have to leave the couch. Just open Instagram and a homemade piece is available if you bid high enough.

“I’m primarily a print maker. I’ve recently been doing some other things like weaving and murals," said Ashton Ludden.

For as long as Ludden can remember, she’s had art supplies in her hands.

This year those hands were making gifts for people through Knoxville’s Maker City Instagram.

“It’s kind of surreal I feel like this year has obviously been very hard for everybody and emotional waves all over the board. I’m very stubborn and I like to be like ‘No 2020 this is my year’ I’m going to figure it out," exclaimed Ludden.

Her favorite subjects were animals and nature.

That’s why the kudzu prints have her signature all over them.

“We want to support this community as best as possible. And so raising awareness of these skills and the broad skill set that exists in Knoxville is very important," said Anne Templeton.

Anne Templeton is a part of The Maker City team with the Mayor’s Maker Council Liaison.

“This is crucial to help makers make a living doing what they love," said Templeton.

In all 85 makers have submitted work and their talents were endless including potters, manufacturers, artists, photographers, print makers, and many others.

“We want Makers to walk away with a happy holiday as well," said Templeton.

People can bid virtually on Instagram by commenting on the art they want but the holiday gift giving has nothing to do with the money.

“I think more importantly than the money for me is that just like being a part of the community," explained Ludden, "I think that’s what I’m excited about the most with the Marketplace is to be able to like get my foot more into the visual arts community in Knoxville.”

“It’s also driven awareness in the community to local makers. We want people to shop local all year round," said Templeton.

The hours to bid are 8 AM to 8 PM on every Monday through the end of December.

