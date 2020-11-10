The Naval Academy named its first Black female brigade commander

(CNN)-A Black woman will lead the US Naval Academy’s student body for the first time in its history, CNN reported.

According to the Naval Academy, Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber, a mechanical engineering major from Lake Forest, Illinois has been named brigade commander for the spring semester. It is the academy’s highest student leadership.

CNN reported, Barber is on the track team, holds leadership positions in a number of student organizations and aspires to be a Marine Corps ground officer.

“Earning the title of brigade commander speaks volumes, but the title itself is not nearly as significant as the opportunity it brings to lead a team in doing something I believe will be truly special,” said Barber in a release. “I am humbled to play a small role in this momentous season of American history.”

According to the Naval Academy, the brigade commander is responsible for the much day-to-day activities and professional training for the Naval Academy’s more than 4,400 midshipmen.

CNN reported, Barber was selected from a group of the top-ranked first class midshipmen by a board made up of senior leadership staff, which interviewed and reviewed the candidates' records.

Barber will be the 16th woman to serve as brigade commander in the 44 years since women have been allowed to attend.

