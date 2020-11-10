TN Promise in need of 2,700 mentors ahead of December deadline

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The TnAchieves program is still in need of 2,700 mentors across the state before the Dec. deadline for the TN Promise program.

The Promise program aims to ensure students across the state have access to higher education.

Mentors are expected to remind students of important deadlines, encourage students on their journey to college and serve as college resources.

Mentors will be required to commit around an hour per month to the students they work with. Amid the pandemic, mentors can serve from home through a virtual mentoring platform called tnAchieves CONNECT.

Anyone interested in volunteering can apply here by Dec. 4.

