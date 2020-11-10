Advertisement

TN Promise in need of 2,700 mentors ahead of December deadline

The Promise program aims to ensure students across the state have access to higher education.
(WHSV)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The TnAchieves program is still in need of 2,700 mentors across the state before the Dec. deadline for the TN Promise program.

The Promise program aims to ensure students across the state have access to higher education.

Mentors are expected to remind students of important deadlines, encourage students on their journey to college and serve as college resources.

Mentors will be required to commit around an hour per month to the students they work with. Amid the pandemic, mentors can serve from home through a virtual mentoring platform called tnAchieves CONNECT.

Anyone interested in volunteering can apply here by Dec. 4.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 200-acre mixed-use development will serve as a gateway and “first stop” for more than 11...
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Chief attends Sevierville groundbreaking on 200-acre development
Ryan Helton Kuhn
Tenn. man convicted of murder in two overdose deaths
Investigators have issued a warrant for Bolden’s arrest.
KPD identifies suspect at large in East Knoxville homicide
Owner Brant Williams explained this was one of the most popular semi-automatic firearm rounds
Ammunition sales skyrocket in East Tennessee
First lady Melania Trump sits before the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at...
Jared Kushner, Melania Trump reportedly advise Trump to accept election loss

Latest News

The 200-acre mixed-use development will serve as a gateway and “first stop” for more than 11...
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Chief attends Sevierville groundbreaking on 200-acre development
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 21, 2019 - Sinclair Larson of the Tennessee Volunteers during the Day Two...
Former Lady Vol All-American swimmer struck by car while walking her dog
Thanksgiving dinner
How Knox Co. hospital professionals plan to spend Thanksgiving during the pandemic
Justin Easton, 35, and Jessica Miller, 23, were arrested after authorities discovered them in a...
Morristown police arrest two in possession of counterfeit money, stolen car