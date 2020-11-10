Toasty Tuesday with increasing rain chances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have another warm day, but conditions are changing. We have spotty to scattered rain and storms, with a cold front pushing in more rain and storms for Wednesday. With heavy downpours and isolated strong storms persisting for parts of our area, we have a WVLT Weather Alert for Wednesday and will keep you updated in the track, rainfall so far, and any issues.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are mild again this morning, as we dip to the low 50s. We have a few clouds creeping in, creating showers in the mountains only for now. Patchy fog is developing in the lower elevations.

We have another steamy day, with a high of 81 degrees, but with increasing humidity, isolated rain and storms are developing. The best chance for a pop-up is in the mountains, but that chance and coverage slowly increases. We spend most of today mostly clear to partly cloudy, with a 20% coverage in rain and storms. Then the late afternoon to evening, more clouds and scattered rain and storms are developing and moving through. Outer bands of rain from Eta are helping to create some rain, ahead of the cold front.

Tonight comes with more scattered rain and storms, 40% coverage, and a warm low of 64 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday’s high will be around 75 degrees midday, ahead of the rain. The WVLT Weather Alert starts Wednesday morning as heavy rain and storms slowly move across the Plateau to SE KY, then drag into the Valley and NE TN late morning to midday. Many will have one to two inches of rain, as a strong cold front combines with some rain from Eta. This does look like it will break up a bit as it moves east, which then puts the eastern part of our area closer to a half an inch of rainfall.

Thursday comes with lingering clouds, but rain is more isolated. The high will be closer to “normal”, with a high of 68 degrees.

We’ll stick with upper 60s on into the weekend, but another cold front is on the way. Eta’s showers look to arrive a little sooner, with scattered rain Saturday and then another cold front continues showers Saturday night into Sunday.

Behind this front, temperatures are forced to upper 50s.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on the forecast where you live!

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.