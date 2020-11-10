Tree falls on teenage hiker along Appalachian Trail

UNICOI CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a 13-year-old was injured after a tree fell on him during a hike on the Appalachian Trail.

According to UCSO, the teenager was hiking the trail with his family when the tree fell.

First responders are working to get the family off the trail, WJHL reported.

Officials say the teen may have suffered a broken rib.

