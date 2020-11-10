Advertisement

Trillium Gap in the Smokies reopens after 2-year reconstruction

Trail improvements have not only made the trail safer for visitors, but also for the LeConte Lodge llamas which use the trail weekly to haul supplies to the summit.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park celebrated the completion of the two-year reconstruction project on Trillium Gap Trail.

The 6.7-mile trail reopened a few days ahead of schedule with help from the park’s Trails Forever crew, American Conservation Experience Conservation Corps, and volunteers.

Trillium Gap Trail is one of the park’s most popular trails and leads hikers to Grotta Falls and Mt. LeConte.

“Year after year, the Trails Forever crew transforms highly used, highly eroded trails into trails that will stand the test of time,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “Their work exemplifies the mission of the National Park Service by protecting these special places for the enjoyment of future generations.”

During the reconstruction project, crews repaired segments along the trail to improve safety, including rehabilitating the tread surface, reducing trail braiding and improving drainage systems.

The crew installed 681 steps through steep corridors, constructed 224 square feet of retaining walls, dug 525-linear feet of drainage ditches, created 378-linear feet of elevated trail surfaces, installed 51 drainage features, and placed over 538 native stones along the trail to create a durable, sustainable trail corridor.

In 2021, the Trail Forever crew will begin a rehabilitation project on the Abrams Falls Trail, the Noah Bud Ogle Nature Trail, Oconaluftee River Trail and Fighting Creek Nature Trail.

The Abrams Falls Trail and associated parking areas will be closed May 10, 2021 through November 10, 2021, excluding federal holidays, on Monday mornings at 7:00 a.m. through Thursday evenings at 5:30 p.m. weekly.

