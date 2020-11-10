Advertisement

What’s your state’s favorite Thanksgiving dish?

Apparently, what we crave the most as a side dish to our turkey actually depends on the state that we live in.
Image Source: vxla / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / MGN
Image Source: vxla / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / MGN(KALB)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many are starting to decide what dishes to make.

Website Zippia has uncovered the most popular side dish in each state across the country by looking at Google Trends.

So what do Tennesseans love the most? Sweet potato casserole is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish, according to the study.

Zippia reported the most popular side dish in the U.S. is mashed potatoes which topped the list in ten states. Maccaroni and cheese is the second most popular entry.

Only three states prefer a veggie-based side as opposed to the other 47 states that “want their sides carby, cheesy and potato-y.”

Photo:
Photo:(Zippia)

