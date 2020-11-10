Woman charged in Utah homicide found at Tennessee campground

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. Marshals Service said a Utah woman accused of murder was arrested in Greene County Tuesday morning.

Authorities arrested Cashell Kelly Carr at the Baileyton KOA on Horton Highway around 8:35 a.m.

Carr is accused of homicide for an incident that happened in July, WJHL reported.

Officials with the Unified Police Department in Salt Lake City, Utah said Carr entered a business with her autistic son on July 11. Employees said Carr was acting strangely while outside the business. Carr reportedly began assaulting her son, broke multiple items in the store and allegedly pushed a customer down.

The customer suffered serious injuries after the incident and died on August 3.

Carr was charged with homicide by assault on Nov. 9. The Tennessee Highway Patrol, U.S. Marshals Service and Greene County Sheriff’s Office assisted with Carr’s arrest Tuesday.

