Body of missing man found in Myrtle Beach hotel room

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The body of a missing man was discovered in a Myrtle Beach hotel room early Tuesday morning, officials said.

WMBF reported that the body of Gregory Earl Cole was found at the Sandy Beach Resort just before 12:30 a.m. The coroner’s office said his body was found on the bed.

Cole, 69, had been reported missing from Brunswick County between Nov. 7 and Nov. 8.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department continues to investigate.

