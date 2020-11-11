Body of missing man found in Myrtle Beach hotel room
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The body of a missing man was discovered in a Myrtle Beach hotel room early Tuesday morning, officials said.
WMBF reported that the body of Gregory Earl Cole was found at the Sandy Beach Resort just before 12:30 a.m. The coroner’s office said his body was found on the bed.
Cole, 69, had been reported missing from Brunswick County between Nov. 7 and Nov. 8.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department continues to investigate.
