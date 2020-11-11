Advertisement

Body of missing man found in Myrtle Beach hotel room

The body of a missing man was discovered in a Myrtle Beach hotel room early Tuesday morning, officials said.
Gregory Cole
Gregory Cole(MPD)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The body of a missing man was discovered in a Myrtle Beach hotel room early Tuesday morning, officials said.

WMBF reported that the body of Gregory Earl Cole was found at the Sandy Beach Resort just before 12:30 a.m. The coroner’s office said his body was found on the bed.

Cole, 69, had been reported missing from Brunswick County between Nov. 7 and Nov. 8.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department continues to investigate.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevier County land development
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Chief attends Sevierville groundbreaking on 200-acre development
Cashell Kelly Carr
Woman charged in Utah homicide found at Tennessee campground
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 21, 2019 - Sinclair Larson of the Tennessee Volunteers during the Day Two...
Former Lady Vol All-American swimmer struck by car while walking her dog
Owner Brant Williams explained this was one of the most popular semi-automatic firearm rounds
Ammunition sales skyrocket in East Tennessee
Robert Quenton McCullough's family hasn't had any contact with him since 10/07/2020.
Search continues for missing Roane Co. man, reward increases

Latest News

Here's the view of a socked-in Clingmans Dome Wednesday afternoon.
WVLT Weather Alert peaks this evening, but drier weather is ahead
WVLT Weather Alert: traffic tie-ups possible this evening
WVLT Weather Alert: traffic tie-ups possible this evening
Got a text about a $1,200 stimulus check waiting for you? Don’t click, IRS says
A North Carolina mother was charged after investigators said they received a report of an...
NC mom charged after child found with missing fingernails, toenails