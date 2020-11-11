Advertisement

Cadillacs probed for suspension failure that caused crashes

This Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo shows the General Motors logo.
This Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo shows the General Motors logo.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that the rear suspensions on older Cadillac SUVs can fail, causing drivers to lose control and possibly crash.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers about 344,000 SUVs from 2010 through 2015.

The agency says it has nine complaints from owners, including two that caused crashes. Three people were hurt.

About 290,000 of the SUVs were recalled in 2014 for the same problem, but some of the owners who complained to the agency said they were not included in the recall.

The agency says it will determine how many vehicles are having the problem. The probe could lead to a recall.

A message was left seeking comment from GM.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevier County land development
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Chief attends Sevierville groundbreaking on 200-acre development
Cashell Kelly Carr
Woman charged in Utah homicide found at Tennessee campground
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 21, 2019 - Sinclair Larson of the Tennessee Volunteers during the Day Two...
Former Lady Vol All-American swimmer struck by car while walking her dog
Owner Brant Williams explained this was one of the most popular semi-automatic firearm rounds
Ammunition sales skyrocket in East Tennessee
Robert Quenton McCullough's family hasn't had any contact with him since 10/07/2020.
Search continues for missing Roane Co. man, reward increases

Latest News

Tennessee Senate Republicans question Biden’s win in letter
COVID-19 testing
Texas becomes first state to surpass 1 million Covid-19 cases
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in...
Trump to emerge from White House to mark Veterans Day
Several countries had representatives at the ceremony, held at a cemetery for non-Muslim dead,...
France: Several wounded in explosion at Saudi cemetery