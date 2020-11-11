Caregivers charged after Tennessee man dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — West Tennessee investigators said three people were charged after a man died from complications of a broken neck in April.

WREG reported that Sharon Fleming, Brandon Carter and Kanisha Harris were charged in connection to the death of John Bulmanski of Memphis. Fleming and Carter were charged with first-degree murder during the perpetration of aggravated neglect of a vulnerable adult. Harris was charged with facilitation of first-degree murder.

Law enforcement said the three were Bulmanski’s caregivers during his time at RHA Health Services in Cordova. Last June Bulmanski was critically injured during a transport, but no one said anything, investigators said.

Bulmanski was taken to a hospital the next day where health professionals said he had a broken neck. Bulmanski died in April 2020, 10 months later from complications due to his injuries.

WREG reported that Bulmanski’s family filed a lawsuit.

