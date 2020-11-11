Advertisement

Caregivers charged after Tennessee man dies

West Tennessee investigators said three people were charged after a man died from complications of a broken neck in April.
(File)
(File)(KWTX)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — West Tennessee investigators said three people were charged after a man died from complications of a broken neck in April.

WREG reported that Sharon Fleming, Brandon Carter and Kanisha Harris were charged in connection to the death of John Bulmanski of Memphis. Fleming and Carter were charged with first-degree murder during the perpetration of aggravated neglect of a vulnerable adult. Harris was charged with facilitation of first-degree murder.

Law enforcement said the three were Bulmanski’s caregivers during his time at RHA Health Services in Cordova. Last June Bulmanski was critically injured during a transport, but no one said anything, investigators said.

Bulmanski was taken to a hospital the next day where health professionals said he had a broken neck. Bulmanski died in April 2020, 10 months later from complications due to his injuries.

WREG reported that Bulmanski’s family filed a lawsuit.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevier County land development
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Chief attends Sevierville groundbreaking on 200-acre development
Cashell Kelly Carr
Woman charged in Utah homicide found at Tennessee campground
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 21, 2019 - Sinclair Larson of the Tennessee Volunteers during the Day Two...
Former Lady Vol All-American swimmer struck by car while walking her dog
Owner Brant Williams explained this was one of the most popular semi-automatic firearm rounds
Ammunition sales skyrocket in East Tennessee
Robert Quenton McCullough's family hasn't had any contact with him since 10/07/2020.
Search continues for missing Roane Co. man, reward increases

Latest News

Here's the view of a socked-in Clingmans Dome Wednesday afternoon.
WVLT Weather Alert peaks this evening, but drier weather is ahead
WVLT Weather Alert: traffic tie-ups possible this evening
WVLT Weather Alert: traffic tie-ups possible this evening
Got a text about a $1,200 stimulus check waiting for you? Don’t click, IRS says
Gregory Cole
Body of missing man found in Myrtle Beach hotel room
A North Carolina mother was charged after investigators said they received a report of an...
NC mom charged after child found with missing fingernails, toenails