Advertisement

Could a faster McDonald’s drive-thru be coming to a restaurant near you?

On Monday, McDonald’s unveiled a plan to improve the drive-thru experience for its restaurants.
(WJHG)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/CNN) - A new report released this year put McDonald’s in the middle of the pack when it comes to drive-thru wait times. But that all might soon change.

On Monday, McDonald’s unveiled a plan to improve the drive-thru experience for its restaurants.

CNN reported that the company is testing express lines for people who place digital orders ahead of time, as well as designating pickup spots and automated ordering. Drive-thrus have become extremely important in the wake of the pandemic.

Prior to the pandemic, CNN reported that McDonald’s was losing customers to fast-casual eateries and higher-end burger joints, and it was also facing competition during breakfast.

According to the report, it took about 349 seconds, on average, to get through a McDonald’s drive-thru this year. That’s more than time spent at Taco Bell and KFC.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevier County land development
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Chief attends Sevierville groundbreaking on 200-acre development
Cashell Kelly Carr
Woman charged in Utah homicide found at Tennessee campground
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 21, 2019 - Sinclair Larson of the Tennessee Volunteers during the Day Two...
Former Lady Vol All-American swimmer struck by car while walking her dog
Owner Brant Williams explained this was one of the most popular semi-automatic firearm rounds
Ammunition sales skyrocket in East Tennessee
Robert Quenton McCullough's family hasn't had any contact with him since 10/07/2020.
Search continues for missing Roane Co. man, reward increases

Latest News

Here's the view of a socked-in Clingmans Dome Wednesday afternoon.
WVLT Weather Alert peaks this evening, but drier weather is ahead
WVLT Weather Alert: traffic tie-ups possible this evening
WVLT Weather Alert: traffic tie-ups possible this evening
Got a text about a $1,200 stimulus check waiting for you? Don’t click, IRS says
Gregory Cole
Body of missing man found in Myrtle Beach hotel room
A North Carolina mother was charged after investigators said they received a report of an...
NC mom charged after child found with missing fingernails, toenails