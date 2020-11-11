Dolly Parton to appear in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - NBC announced which celebrities will be taking part in the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, including Dolly Parton.

Also set to appear at the Thanksgiving tradition are:

Jimmy Fallon and The Roots

Pentatonix

Patti Labelle

Leslie Odom Jr.

Santa

Parade organizers say the event will be reimagined for 2020 with no crowds lining the streets to watch the parade. However, the event will be available to watch from home.

The parade is set to start at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, November 26.

