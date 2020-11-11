Dollywood partners with Walters State Community College for apprenticeship program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Dollywood Company and the Tennessee Department of Labor announced a partnership that will offer classroom work and paid on-the-job training at Walters State Community College.

Students who complete the program “will have skills needed for in-demand jobs in the area including hotel associate, food service manager and cook.”

Each apprenticeship will last three years and include a full benefits package. When students complete the program they will have several college credits that can be applied to a technical certificate, several industry certifications or an associate’s degree in hospitality management or culinary arts.

Graduates of the apprenticeship will also earn a leadership position in their area of study within The Dollywood Company.

“We at Walters State are excited to be involved with The Dollywood Company through this innovative program. This will give individuals valuable work experience at one of the country’s top tourism destinations while also gaining the classroom education needed to rise in their careers,” said Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State.

Anyone interested in applying for an apprenticeship position at Dollywood is urged to contact Renee Grover at (865) 428-9414.

