Advertisement

Downpours and storms at times today, WVLT Weather Alert

Heather is tracking a cold front for today.
Heavy rain, storms at times
Heavy rain, storms at times(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered rain and storms are developing in the warm, humid cloud cover in the outer bands of Eta, but the cold front approaching brings us the best chance for rain. This helps to create some heavier downpours, which is why we have a WVLT Weather Alert for today.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Showers from Eta, then a cold front brings us bands of heavy rainfall.
Showers from Eta, then a cold front brings us bands of heavy rainfall.(WVLT)

This morning is mostly cloudy, with patchy fog and scattered rain. Grab the umbrella! We’re starting the day with a low around 64 degrees.

The big rainmaker is from the strong cold front rushing in from the Midwest. That’s where the WVLT Weather Alert comes in. Midday through the afternoon to evening, the front stalls some bands of 2+ inch rainfall. Most of the area actually collects half an inch to one inch by the end of today. We’re peaking at an 80% coverage of our area midday through the afternoon hours, then clearing the heavy rainfall west to east this evening. We’re aimed at a midday high near 75 degrees, as we warm just ahead of the band of rainfall.

Tonight is still cloudy, with scattered showers becoming more isolated. The low will be around 55 degrees, with a light breeze.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is cooler, but actually closer to “normal”, as we top out around 66 degrees. It’s a cloudy day, with spotty rain and a light, cool breeze.

Friday clear out, with a high around 67 degrees, then a chilly but seasonable night in the low 40s.

Tropical Storm Eta is now on track to become a Hurricane again, but also turn back to Florida so that turns the rain away from our area.

Saturday is mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and in the upper 60s. A second cold front approaches for Sunday, with spotty to scattered showers. That takes us from upper 60s Sunday to upper 50s Monday! We’ll have a few frosty cold nights next week.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on the forecast where you live!

Android Users
iPhone Users
Wednesday 8-day forecast
Wednesday 8-day forecast(WVLT)
Wednesday morning track update
Wednesday morning track update(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevier County land development
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Chief attends Sevierville groundbreaking on 200-acre development
Owner Brant Williams explained this was one of the most popular semi-automatic firearm rounds
Ammunition sales skyrocket in East Tennessee
Cashell Kelly Carr
Woman charged in Utah homicide found at Tennessee campground
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 21, 2019 - Sinclair Larson of the Tennessee Volunteers during the Day Two...
Former Lady Vol All-American swimmer struck by car while walking her dog
Robert Quenton McCullough's family hasn't had any contact with him since 10/07/2020.
Search continues for missing Roane Co. man, reward increases

Latest News

FILE - (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Ring recalls 350,000 security cameras due to potential fire hazard
Is a Weather Alert Day, because of heavy rain
Shattering records to freezing cold: it’s a busy week!
KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 10, 2020 - Defensive back Romello Edwards #7 of the Tennessee...
Tennessee-Texas A&M game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests
Severe COVID in newborns is extremely rare
Extremely rare for newborns in hospital to have severe case of COVID