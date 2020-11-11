Downpours and storms at times today, WVLT Weather Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered rain and storms are developing in the warm, humid cloud cover in the outer bands of Eta, but the cold front approaching brings us the best chance for rain. This helps to create some heavier downpours, which is why we have a WVLT Weather Alert for today.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Showers from Eta, then a cold front brings us bands of heavy rainfall. (WVLT)

This morning is mostly cloudy, with patchy fog and scattered rain. Grab the umbrella! We’re starting the day with a low around 64 degrees.

The big rainmaker is from the strong cold front rushing in from the Midwest. That’s where the WVLT Weather Alert comes in. Midday through the afternoon to evening, the front stalls some bands of 2+ inch rainfall. Most of the area actually collects half an inch to one inch by the end of today. We’re peaking at an 80% coverage of our area midday through the afternoon hours, then clearing the heavy rainfall west to east this evening. We’re aimed at a midday high near 75 degrees, as we warm just ahead of the band of rainfall.

Tonight is still cloudy, with scattered showers becoming more isolated. The low will be around 55 degrees, with a light breeze.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is cooler, but actually closer to “normal”, as we top out around 66 degrees. It’s a cloudy day, with spotty rain and a light, cool breeze.

Friday clear out, with a high around 67 degrees, then a chilly but seasonable night in the low 40s.

Tropical Storm Eta is now on track to become a Hurricane again, but also turn back to Florida so that turns the rain away from our area.

Saturday is mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and in the upper 60s. A second cold front approaches for Sunday, with spotty to scattered showers. That takes us from upper 60s Sunday to upper 50s Monday! We’ll have a few frosty cold nights next week.

Wednesday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

Wednesday morning track update (WVLT)

