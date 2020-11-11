Advertisement

Elf on the Shelf returns to Knoxville for fifth straight year

Elves will land in Knoxville to begin the scavenger hunt on Friday, November 27.
The Elf On the Shelf Adventure will be available downtown until Jan. 3. / (WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt will return to Knoxville for the fifth straight year this November.

Scout Elves will be adopted by more than two dozen downtown Knoxville businesses. Families will have the chance to explore downtown and find where each of the elves is hiding during a holiday scavenger hunt.

Elves will land in Knoxville to begin the scavenger hunt on Friday, November 27. Children of all ages are can pick up a North Pole Pass from the Knoxville Visitors Center or Mast General Store. The pass will include a list of the elves' location. The elves will remain in downtown businesses until Sunday, Jan. 3.

Information about the scavenger hunt can be found here.

