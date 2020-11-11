Advertisement

Equipment failure at Sevier Co. Electric cuts power to more than 8,400

Pexels / MGN
Pexels / MGN(KALB)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -More than 8,400 people were without power in Sevier County Tuesday night.

According to Sevier County Electric, they had more than 8,400 customers without power after an equipment failure at a substation.

Sevier County Electric said power will be restored by 8:00 p.m.

