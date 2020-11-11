Extremely rare for newborns in hospital to have severe case of COVID
A new study shows it is extremely rare for newborns in the hospital to have a severe case of the coronavirus.
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new study shows it is extremely rare for newborns in the hospital to have a severe case of the coronavirus.
Researchers found only 66 newborns out of 10,000 births contracted COVID-19.
Of those cases, less than half experienced a severe infection and almost all of the newborns were out of the hospital by the end of the study.
Researchers say this should allow mothers with COVID-19 to spend time with their newborns.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.