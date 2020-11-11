Advertisement

Extremely rare for newborns in hospital to have severe case of COVID

A new study shows it is extremely rare for newborns in the hospital to have a severe case of the coronavirus.
(KOTA)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new study shows it is extremely rare for newborns in the hospital to have a severe case of the coronavirus.

Researchers found only 66 newborns out of 10,000 births contracted COVID-19.

Of those cases, less than half experienced a severe infection and almost all of the newborns were out of the hospital by the end of the study.

Researchers say this should allow mothers with COVID-19 to spend time with their newborns.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevier County land development
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Chief attends Sevierville groundbreaking on 200-acre development
Ryan Helton Kuhn
Tenn. man convicted of murder in two overdose deaths
Owner Brant Williams explained this was one of the most popular semi-automatic firearm rounds
Ammunition sales skyrocket in East Tennessee
Investigators have issued a warrant for Bolden’s arrest.
KPD identifies suspect at large in East Knoxville homicide
Roane County officials investigating Halloween road rage incident

Latest News

Red Lobster Cheddar Bay biscuits
Red Lobster releasing limited-edition gift boxes
FBI searching for Ohio murder suspect, has ties to Tennessee.
FBI searching for Ohio murder suspect, suspect has Tennessee ties
Is a Weather Alert Day, because of heavy rain
Shattering records to freezing cold: it’s a busy week!
Weather Alert Wednesday: heavy rain for many
Weather Alert Wednesday: heavy rain for many