FBI searching for Ohio murder suspect with ties to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are on the search for an 18-year-old wanted for murder in Ohio.

Adarus Macio Black, 18, is accused in the shooting death of Na’Kia Crawford. Crawford, a recent high school graduate, was fatally shot on June 14 while running errands with her grandmother, the FBI said.

Two other suspects were charged in connection to Crawford’s murder. Jaion Bivins, 18, and Janisha George, 24, were charged with obstruction of justice.

According to investigators, the shooting is believed to be a case of mistaken identity. The suspects and victim did not know each other, authorities said.

Officials said Black remains at large and has ties to Michigan, Tennessee, California and Northern Ohio.

The suspect is described as being between 5′6″ and 5′9″ and weighs around 160 pounds. Officials said he has scars on his stomach and a tattoo sleeve on both arms. A tattoo across the suspect’s chest reads “Death Before Dishonor” and “Loyalty Trust Respect.”

A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.

Anyone with information on Black’s whereabouts is asked to call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490, the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 1-877-FBI-OHIO (1-877-324-6446) or the USMS at 1-866-4WANTED.

