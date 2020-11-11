Georgia-Missouri game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference announced Saturday’s game between the University of Georgia and Missouri has been postponed.

The cancellation marks the fourth SEC football game postponed in Week 11.

The SEC said the announcement came after positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Missouri football program.

The game between No. 12 Georgia and Missouri was set to take place on Saturday at noon. A new date for the game “will need to be evaluated” according to the SEC.

“While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.