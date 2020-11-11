Advertisement

Georgia-Missouri game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:58 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference announced Saturday’s game between the University of Georgia and Missouri has been postponed.

The cancellation marks the fourth SEC football game postponed in Week 11.

The SEC said the announcement came after positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Missouri football program.

The game between No. 12 Georgia and Missouri was set to take place on Saturday at noon. A new date for the game “will need to be evaluated” according to the SEC.

“While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said.

