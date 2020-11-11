Advertisement

Gold prices near all-time high

(MGN)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CNN/WVLT) - The price of gold is skyrocketing, nearing an all-time high, according to a CNN report.

As of Wednesday, the price of gold was hovering around $1,900 an ounce, just short of 2020′s earlier record-breaking price of $2,000 an ounce.

Experts say an additional stimulus package could raise the price of gold even higher.

“All of the reasons for gold strength over the past few months are still in place. The horse has left the barn,” said Bryan Slusarchuk, CEO of mining company Fosterville South Exploration. “People are looking at gold as an alternative currency.”

