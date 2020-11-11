Advertisement

Got a text about a $1,200 stimulus check waiting for you? Don’t click, IRS says

The IRS is warning consumers about a stimulus check fraud making the rounds.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials say scammers are sending out texts that promise a $1,200 stimulus check. If you get one, the IRS warns you not to click on it.

CBS reported that consumers have been receiving texts that say, “You have received a direct deposit of $1,200 from COVID-19 TREAS FUND. Further action is required to accept this payment into your account. Continue here to accept this payment …”

The IRS said clicking the link will take you to a fake website that impersonates the IRS Get My Payment website. The real website requests personal data such as your Social Security number, while the fake site asks victims to enter “their personal and financial account information."

“Criminals are relentlessly using COVID-19 and Economic Impact Payments as cover to try to trick taxpayers out of their money or identities,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. “This scam is a new twist on those we’ve been seeing much of this year. We urge people to remain alert to these types of scams.”

If you’ve received one of these texts, the IRS said you should report it to phishing@irs.gov, along with a screenshot and information about the day and time you received the message, the number that appeared on caller ID and the number that received the message.

