Gov. Bill Lee says teacher pay raises could happen in 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee teachers may see a rise in their salary in 2021.

During a Tuesday press conference, Governor Bill Lee announced his hope for teachers to receive a pay raise next year.

“We certainly hope that there will be an opportunity for meaningful increases in teacher pay. We hope that happens,” said Gov. Lee.

Gov. Lee said he is looking at projects to improve education throughout the state.

“There will be reductions in programming and in infilled positions or vacancies and there are proposals for enhanced spending as well. So, there will be some balance of both,” Lee said.

A raise for Tennessee teachers would have to be determined by the state legislature.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.