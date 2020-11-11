Illinois museum finding ways to use rotting pumpkins
Every November pumpkins sit on the porch rotting away until they are thrown into the trash. One museum in Illinois takes those sagging orange jack-o-lanterns and have some fun with it.
The Discovery Center Museum staff in Rockford, Illinois had a lot of fun finding unique ways to smash pumpkins.
Using physics some pumpkins were blown up while others were launched across the parking lot. Some are even smashed with a hammer.
Organizers say their mission is to provide joyful opportunities for people to learn and the pumpkin smash is a prime example.
