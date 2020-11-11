Illinois museum finding ways to use rotting pumpkins

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WVLT) - Every November pumpkins sit on the porch rotting away until they are thrown into the trash. One museum in Illinois takes those sagging orange jack-o-lanterns and have some fun with it.

The Discovery Center Museum staff in Rockford, Illinois had a lot of fun finding unique ways to smash pumpkins.

Using physics some pumpkins were blown up while others were launched across the parking lot. Some are even smashed with a hammer.

Organizers say their mission is to provide joyful opportunities for people to learn and the pumpkin smash is a prime example.

