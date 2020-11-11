Advertisement

Knoxville Stock Expert cites vaccine protentional for improving market

At Heritage Investors, CEO Justin Goodbread has a reason to be happy. The stock market began soaring after news that Pfizer has developed a vaccine that is 90% effective to fight COVID-19.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -At Heritage Investors, CEO Justin Goodbread has a reason to be happy. The stock market began soaring after news that Pfizer has developed a vaccine that is 90 percent effective to fight COVID-19.

“It was crazy it jumped about as much as our wide receivers from the University of Tennessee do," said Goodbread.

While other experts warn of the 10 million jobs that are still not back from the pandemic, the stock markets increase after this promising news of a vaccine has financial advisors encouraged. But not everyone feels that way.

WVLT Sam Luther asked on Twitter if you planned on getting that COVID vaccine ‘whenever it was available, or if you didn’t trust it, or if you were unsure.’

The results were nearly even for all three options which showed that many aren’t sold on this vaccine being the overall solution for this virus.

Doctor Anthony Fauci says we can expect the vaccine to begin being distributed sometime in December.

