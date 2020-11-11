Advertisement

KPD searching for suspect after armed carjacking incident

According to reports, the suspect pulled a handgun on the victim and demanded the keys to his vehicle.
(KPD)
(KPD)(WDBJ)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department were are searching for a suspect after an armed carjacking Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a reported carjacking on the 3300 block of Lake Brook Boulevard just before 8 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene they made contact with the victim who said he had just parked his vehicle and was walking towards his apartment when he was approached by the suspect.

According to reports, the suspect pulled a handgun on the victim and demanded the keys to his vehicle. After retrieving the keys the suspect fled the scene towards Middlebrook Pike, police said.

The victim described the suspect as a man in his early 20s. Police said an unknown person in an older model red Honda fled the scene with the suspect.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

