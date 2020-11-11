Man arrested after neighbor finds camera in her bedroom wall
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WVLT) - Officials said a Mississippi man is in custody after police found a camera he allegedly installed in his neighbor’s bedroom wall.
Gary Morris, 44, was arrested Friday by Oxford police after a woman reported finding a camera lens protruding through her bedroom wall.
A search of the victim’s home led investigators to Morris home where he was arrested for voyeurism.
Morris is being held on a $10,000 bond.
