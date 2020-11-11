Mississippi woman wins Miss USA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new Miss USA has been crowned.

Miss Mississippi USA Asya Branch received the coveted title during a competition at Elvis Presley’s Graceland in Memphis Monday.

The 22-year-old was the first African American to be named Miss Mississippi.

The contest was originally slated for the Spring but was postponed due to the pandemic.

