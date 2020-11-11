Advertisement

Mississippi woman wins Miss USA

A new Miss USA has been crowned.
Aysa Branch crowned Miss USA 2020
Aysa Branch crowned Miss USA 2020
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new Miss USA has been crowned.

Miss Mississippi USA Asya Branch received the coveted title during a competition at Elvis Presley’s Graceland in Memphis Monday.

The 22-year-old was the first African American to be named Miss Mississippi.

The contest was originally slated for the Spring but was postponed due to the pandemic.

