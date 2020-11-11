Advertisement

NC mom charged after child found with missing fingernails, toenails

A North Carolina mother was charged after investigators said they received a report of an abused child.
A North Carolina mother was charged after investigators said they received a report of an...
A North Carolina mother was charged after investigators said they received a report of an abused child.(PCSO)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A North Carolina mother was charged after investigators said they received a report of an abused child.

WITN reported 30-year-old Nikki Manning was charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury after deputies received the report.

Investigators said that the victim had been taken to Vidant Medical Center where hospital staff contacted social services after realizing the child had serious injuries, including the loss of fingernails and toenails.

Officials said the child also tested positive for narcotics.

WITN reported Manning bonded out of jail after posting a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevier County land development
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Chief attends Sevierville groundbreaking on 200-acre development
Cashell Kelly Carr
Woman charged in Utah homicide found at Tennessee campground
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 21, 2019 - Sinclair Larson of the Tennessee Volunteers during the Day Two...
Former Lady Vol All-American swimmer struck by car while walking her dog
Owner Brant Williams explained this was one of the most popular semi-automatic firearm rounds
Ammunition sales skyrocket in East Tennessee
Robert Quenton McCullough's family hasn't had any contact with him since 10/07/2020.
Search continues for missing Roane Co. man, reward increases

Latest News

Here's the view of a socked-in Clingmans Dome Wednesday afternoon.
WVLT Weather Alert peaks this evening, but drier weather is ahead
WVLT Weather Alert: traffic tie-ups possible this evening
WVLT Weather Alert: traffic tie-ups possible this evening
Got a text about a $1,200 stimulus check waiting for you? Don’t click, IRS says
Gregory Cole
Body of missing man found in Myrtle Beach hotel room