NC mom charged after child found with missing fingernails, toenails

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A North Carolina mother was charged after investigators said they received a report of an abused child.

WITN reported 30-year-old Nikki Manning was charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury after deputies received the report.

Investigators said that the victim had been taken to Vidant Medical Center where hospital staff contacted social services after realizing the child had serious injuries, including the loss of fingernails and toenails.

Officials said the child also tested positive for narcotics.

WITN reported Manning bonded out of jail after posting a $75,000 bond.

