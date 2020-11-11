Senator Alexander releases statement in honor of Veterans Day
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Senator Lamar Alexander released a statement Tuesday afternoon in honor of Veterans Day.
“I am deeply grateful for the men and women of the Armed Services whose dedication has protected our way of life and our freedoms. Thank you for your great sacrifice, and thank you to your families who sacrifice with you.”
