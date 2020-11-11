Tenn. teen, older brother charged with attempted murder road rage incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis investigators arrested two men, brothers, after an alleged road rage shooting occurred Tuesday.

WREG reported Darion Townsend, 20, and Devonn Townsend, 18, are accused after Devonn reportedly admitted to deputies that he was driving when his brother began shooting near Bolen Huse Road and Singleton Parkway.

The person they were accused of shooting at, a 19-year-old man, said they were a victim of road rage. He called 911 and met deputies at a Kroger to make a report. A nearby witness followed the brothers, from a safe distance, onto another road and snapped a picture.

That led deputies to the neighborhood where the brothers' car ended up at their family home. The brothers weren’t home, but their mother was, and investigators said she helped them find her sons.

WREG reported that the brothers claimed they were acting in self-defense after they thought the victim showed a gun.

The brothers were both charged with attempted murder, according to WREG.

