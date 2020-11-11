Tennessee mother arrested after child found abandoned in high chair for hours

GRAY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials said the arrest of a Tennessee woman led to the discovery of a 2-year-old child who had been abandoned in a high chair for several hours.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Jennifer Rodgers was arrested for driving under the influence after a crash in Gray, Tenn.

Following the arrest, deputies arrived at Rodgers home on the 400 block of Laurel Brook Court to check on her child

Deputies said they found the 2-year-old in a high chair where he had been for hours. The child was reportedly soiled with urine. Authorities found Jacob Leonard, 27, asleep in a separate room of the house.

According to reports, deputies woke Leonard and said he appeared to be under the influence. Leonard was charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect and simple possession/casual exchange.

Rodgers was charged with child endangerment after the preliminary investigation.

Leonard is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond. Rodgers is being held on a $7,500 bond.

