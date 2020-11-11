TVA fined $900k after Watts Bar Nuclear Power Plant procedural violations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has issued a fine of more than $900,000 to the Tennessee Valley Authority for procedural violations at Watts Bar Nuclear Power Plant.

According to the NRC, three managers were cited in a 2015 incident. The managers allegedly failed to follow plant procedures during a startup after a maintenance outage in November 2015.

The NRC said the managers also failed to properly document their actions in the control room log. Shift managers also failed to review the logs to ensure their accuracy.

After a four-year-long investigation, the NRC said it was determined that there were five “TVA violations associated with non-conservative decision making, procedural violations.”

The NRC gave TVA a 30-day deadline to respond to the NRC’s enforcement actions.

