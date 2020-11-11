UT honors veterans through campus art

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee honored veterans on campus through art on the Rock, a large boulder on campus where students can paint to express themselves.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Rock displayed a painting of a soldier on a white background with red stripes. Underneath the photo was the Instagram handle @utkarmyrotc and @utk_det800.

Our veterans are the ultimate Volunteers. Vol Nation thanks you for your service. #VeteransDay 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FgWAiWVBXW — UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) November 11, 2020

“Our veterans are the ultimate Volunteers. Vol Nation thanks you for your service,” the university wrote in a Twitter post.

