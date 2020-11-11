Advertisement

UT honors veterans through campus art

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Rock displayed a painting of a soldier on a white background with red stripes.
UTK celebrates Veterans Day
UTK celebrates Veterans Day(UTK)
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee honored veterans on campus through art on the Rock, a large boulder on campus where students can paint to express themselves.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Rock displayed a painting of a soldier on a white background with red stripes. Underneath the photo was the Instagram handle @utkarmyrotc and @utk_det800.

“Our veterans are the ultimate Volunteers. Vol Nation thanks you for your service,” the university wrote in a Twitter post.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevier County land development
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Chief attends Sevierville groundbreaking on 200-acre development
Cashell Kelly Carr
Woman charged in Utah homicide found at Tennessee campground
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 21, 2019 - Sinclair Larson of the Tennessee Volunteers during the Day Two...
Former Lady Vol All-American swimmer struck by car while walking her dog
Owner Brant Williams explained this was one of the most popular semi-automatic firearm rounds
Ammunition sales skyrocket in East Tennessee
Robert Quenton McCullough's family hasn't had any contact with him since 10/07/2020.
Search continues for missing Roane Co. man, reward increases

Latest News

Here's the view of a socked-in Clingmans Dome Wednesday afternoon.
WVLT Weather Alert peaks this evening, but drier weather is ahead
WVLT Weather Alert: traffic tie-ups possible this evening
WVLT Weather Alert: traffic tie-ups possible this evening
Got a text about a $1,200 stimulus check waiting for you? Don’t click, IRS says
Gregory Cole
Body of missing man found in Myrtle Beach hotel room
A North Carolina mother was charged after investigators said they received a report of an...
NC mom charged after child found with missing fingernails, toenails