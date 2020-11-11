UT honors veterans through campus art
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Rock displayed a painting of a soldier on a white background with red stripes.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee honored veterans on campus through art on the Rock, a large boulder on campus where students can paint to express themselves.
“Our veterans are the ultimate Volunteers. Vol Nation thanks you for your service,” the university wrote in a Twitter post.
