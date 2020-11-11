Veterans granted free lifetime admission to National Parks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The National Parks Service announced, not only will entrance fees will be waived for all visitors on Veterans Day, but veterans will be granted free lifetime admission.

All U.S. military veterans will be given free access to over 2,000 federal recreation areas including national parks, wildlife refuges, forests and other lands managed by the U.S. Department of the Interior, U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

According to the park service, Gold Star Families will also be included in the lifetime offer.

Admission into the Great Smoky Mountain National Park is always free for everyone.

