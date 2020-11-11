Advertisement

Veterans granted free lifetime admission to National Parks

Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Great Smoky Mountains National Park(Ashley Wood)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The National Parks Service announced, not only will entrance fees will be waived for all visitors on Veterans Day, but veterans will be granted free lifetime admission.

All U.S. military veterans will be given free access to over 2,000 federal recreation areas including national parks, wildlife refuges, forests and other lands managed by the U.S. Department of the Interior, U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

According to the park service, Gold Star Families will also be included in the lifetime offer.

To commemorate Veterans Day and honor those who have served in the military, National Park Service entrance fees will be...

Posted by National Park Service on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Admission into the Great Smoky Mountain National Park is always free for everyone.

