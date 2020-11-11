WVLT Weather Alert peaks this evening, but drier weather is ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The WVLT Weather Alert is closing out, but there’s still water sitting on the roads. We break out the sunshine later Thursday, which continues through most of Saturday.

Following a second blast of cold air Sunday into Monday, get ready for the coldest air in weeks.

WHAT TO EXPECT

No real surprises here: we had the intense warmth, humidity, and wind ahead of the cold front along and east of the Cumberland Plateau. Around 3 o’clock, the intense showers from a cold front slowed traffic. That’s the singular reason for the WVLT Weather Alert: the impact on traffic. The showers slowly push northeast late Wednesday afternoon. Many get 1-2 inches of new rain, just as we’d talked about the past week. Some spots like Jellico, Wartburg, and Middlesboro will end up with closer to 3 inches of rain.

The showers head to the Foothills and the mountains by the late evening. There will be a bump upwards in intensity from the Tri-Cities through Gatlinburg. That’s where another 1-2.5 inches of rain is possible after dark.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is cooler, but actually closer to “normal”, as we top out around 66 degrees. It’s a cloudy day, with spotty rain and a light, cool breeze. Sunshine returns a couple hours before dusk.

Friday clear out, with a high around 67 degrees, then a chilly but seasonable night in the low 40s.

Tropical Storm Eta is now on track to become a Hurricane again, but also turn back to Florida so that turns the rain away from our area.

Saturday is mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and in the upper 60s. A second cold front approaches for Sunday, with spotty to scattered showers. That takes us from upper 60s Sunday to upper 50s Monday! We’ll have a few frosty cold nights next week.

There’s a lot of sunshine, though, so if you can make it outside, try to do so. The leaves are getting past-peak in the mountains and even the Foothills. The combo of shorter days, intense winds, and elevation will take the the leaves off our trees.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on the forecast where you live!

Wednesday morning track update (WVLT)

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.