21-year-old woman possibly kidnapped, Knoxville police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating the possible kidnapping of a 21-year-old woman.

Police said Vanessa Brown was last seen on Cook Drive around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone who sees her or has any information is asked to call 911 immediately.

The KPD is investigating a possible kidnapping involving Vanessa Brown, 21. Vanessa was last seen on Cook Drive at around 12:30 p.m. If you see Vanessa or have information concerning her whereabouts, call 9-1-1 immediately. pic.twitter.com/u0aY4Hb9mu — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) November 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.