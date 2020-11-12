Advertisement

21-year-old woman possibly kidnapped, Knoxville police say

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating the possible kidnapping of a 21-year-old woman.
Vanessa Brown
Vanessa Brown(KPD)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating the possible kidnapping of a 21-year-old woman.

Police said Vanessa Brown was last seen on Cook Drive around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone who sees her or has any information is asked to call 911 immediately.

