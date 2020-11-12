21-year-old woman possibly kidnapped, Knoxville police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating the possible kidnapping of a 21-year-old woman.
Police said Vanessa Brown was last seen on Cook Drive around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Anyone who sees her or has any information is asked to call 911 immediately.
