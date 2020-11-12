Advertisement

Alpacas, goats rescued from Eta in Florida

By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVIE, Fla. — Some alpacas and goats trapped in a Florida barn were rescued Monday thanks to the Davie Fire Department.

Tropical Storm Eta hit the area Monday, causing torrential rain and flooding.

After the storm hit, the Davie Fire Department, located southwest of Fort Lauderdale, got a call for a rescue. When they arrived at the scene, they found those in need were animals.

Many areas are experiencing flooding throughout the Town of Davie, FL. Engine 68 was called to assist with an animal evacuation and assisted 3 goats and 2 alpaca from a barn today. Please be safe!

Posted by Davie Fire Rescue Department on Monday, November 9, 2020

