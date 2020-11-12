Alpacas, goats rescued from Eta in Florida
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVIE, Fla. — Some alpacas and goats trapped in a Florida barn were rescued Monday thanks to the Davie Fire Department.
Tropical Storm Eta hit the area Monday, causing torrential rain and flooding.
After the storm hit, the Davie Fire Department, located southwest of Fort Lauderdale, got a call for a rescue. When they arrived at the scene, they found those in need were animals.
