Assistant UK football coach John Schlarman dies after cancer battle

Schlarman served as UK’s offensive line coach since 2013. Before coaching for the Cats, Schlarman was a former All-SEC offensive guard at UK.
(WKYT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WVLT/WKYT) - University of Kentucky’s Offensive Line Coach John Schlarman lost his battle with cancer at the age of 45, WKYT reported.

The coach was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. During his battle with cancer including hours of chemotherapy and multiple hospital visits, Schlarman still dedicated his time to coach the Cats.

WKYT reported Schlarman’s “Big Blue Wall” helped the Cats achieve four consecutive seasons of 2,000 or more rushing yards and advance to four consecutive bowl games.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

