Big chill coming: enjoy the sun and warmth while you can!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are past the first big hiccup in the local forecast. Now we are breaking out the sunshine, from late Thursday afternoon through early Sunday.

Gusty showers from a more-intense cold front get here Sunday afternoon. Dense, frigid air arrives starting Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We all got rain Wednesday but, as anticipated, there was dramatic flooding on the NC/SC border.

The mid-level convective clouds are finally breaking. The sky will clear fast tonight and we’ll shave off another 10°, from one night to the next. Friday morning is chilly, in the middle 40s in Knoxville, and potentially the upper 30s at higher elevations west and east of I-75.

Friday is all about the sunshine. Sure, there’s a little fog in NE Tennessee and maybe Grainger and Cocke Counties.

If you’re heading out to the high school football playoffs Friday evening, games will largely start closer to 60° and will gradually fall to the lower 50s.

We’re even cooler Saturday morning, back to normal and the upper 30s.

There’s now an exceptionally slim chance of rain Saturday, primarily in the highest parts of the National Park. The rest of us have sunshine and above-average temps.

LOOKING AHEAD

The second storm in the 8-day is arriving later Sunday. It’s going to be a rough hair day, as winds pick up intensity as the day goes on!

Eta is no longer a factor for us, but the cold front is plowing in during the night. That crumbles our temperatures starting Monday.

Highs are back below average for the first time in a long time Monday through Thursday of the coming week. It’s ultra-quiet, though, apart from the chill in the air.

Sunday's front brings spotty showers, gusty winds and cooler air. (WVLT)

