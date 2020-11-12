Chill settles in and clouds linger today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold front brought a band of 1 to 2 inches of rainfall between the Plateau and the Valley, but no matter how much rain you had, we all feel the chill settling in today. A second cold front is on the way for the weekend, and then will push us to 50s for highs and frosty cold nights.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, with spotty rain and patchy fog. The back edge of rain moved out of the Smoky Mountains middle of the night, but we still have spotty rain developing. Temperatures are in the upper 40s on the Plateau this morning, right at the edge of cooler air, meanwhile most of our area starts today in the mid 50s.

Thursday is closer to normal, as the chill settles in. The clouds are clearing West to East slowly today, so the Plateau is sunny for the afternoon, meanwhile the Valley sees improvements this afternoon, and the Smokies are still in the clouds this afternoon. Isolated showers are possible where the clouds linger today. We’re topping out around 66 degrees, which is just a few degrees above average.

Tonight has a few clouds leftover, and patchy fog developing. We’ll drop to a cooler low of 45 degrees by Friday morning, with the higher elevations in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

In case you missed it on WVLT News, Tropical Storm Eta is veering away from our area now. It’s cutting across Northern Florida and riding along the Atlantic coast over the next few days.

Saturday is mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and in the upper 60s. It’s a great day to get outside this weekend, with only a stray shower possible.

A second cold front approaches for Sunday, with spotty to scattered showers. That takes us from upper 60s Sunday to 50s Monday! We’ll have a few frosty cold nights next week.

